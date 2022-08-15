Andreas Halvorsen recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) is a founding partner of Viking Global Investors LP and currently serves as its CIO. Viking was formed in 1999 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Viking manages two hedge funds invested in equities worldwide. Prior to founding Viking, Halvorsen was a senior managing director and the director of equities at Tiger Management LLC. He also worked as an investment banker in the corporate finance and merger departments of Morgan Stanley. Prior to moving to the United States, Halvorsen graduated from the Norwegian Naval Academy and served as a platoon commander on the Norwegian SEAL Team. Halvorsen received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 1990 and graduated from Williams College in 1986.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $21.79Bil. The top holdings were TMUS(5.66%), AMZN(3.95%), and MSFT(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,323,590 shares of NYSE:ELV for a total holding of 1,464,485. The trade had a 2.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 08/15/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $493.22 per share and a market cap of $118.37Bil. The stock has returned 35.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 14,078,668-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 2.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $40.57 per share and a market cap of $179.05Bil. The stock has returned -29.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,625,515 shares in NYSE:MCK, giving the stock a 2.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $371.45 per share and a market cap of $53.39Bil. The stock has returned 88.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 10,108,715 shares in NYSE:AIG, giving the stock a 2.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.16 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, American International Group Inc traded for a price of $56.76 per share and a market cap of $43.16Bil. The stock has returned 6.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American International Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 4,247,782 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 08/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.69 per share and a market cap of $183.96Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

