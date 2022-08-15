Stanley Druckenmiller recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is the President, CEO and Chairman of Duquesne Capital, which he founded in 1981 and converted into a family office in 2010. He managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) from 1988 to 2000 as the lead portfolio manager for Quantum Fund. The two partners famously shorted the British Pound in 1992.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $1.38Bil. The top holdings were CPNG(17.93%), MSFT(13.77%), and CVX(8.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,219,940-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 8.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 297,150 shares in NYSE:LLY, giving the stock a 6.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $299.95 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $313.94 per share and a market cap of $298.30Bil. The stock has returned 20.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-book ratio of 34.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.22 and a price-sales ratio of 9.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 279,520 shares. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:FCX by 1,604,982 shares. The trade had a 3.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 08/15/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $30.5 per share and a market cap of $43.59Bil. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-book ratio of 2.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 229,600 shares in NAS:CRWD, giving the stock a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.83 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $201.82 per share and a market cap of $46.84Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 42.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -840.99 and a price-sales ratio of 28.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.