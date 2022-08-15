Michael Dell recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) created the Dell Computer Corporation in 1984 in his dorm room at the University of Texas in Austin. His profile tracks the portfolio of MSD Capital. MSD Capital is a private investment firm established in 1998 to exclusively manage the assets of Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) and his family. MSD Capital engages in a broad range of investment activities and has the flexibility to invest in a wide variety of asset classes. MSD has offices located in New York, Santa Monica and West Palm Beach.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $75.00Mil. The top holdings were DIN(64.26%), PTON(18.83%), and TSQ(16.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) bought 769,231 shares of NAS:PTON for a total holding of 1,538,462. The trade had a 9.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.21.

On 08/15/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $13.53 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -87.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ICD by 12,934 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.23.

On 08/15/2022, Independence Contract Drilling Inc traded for a price of $3.44 per share and a market cap of $46.84Mil. The stock has returned 13.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Michael Dell (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TSQ by 117,513 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.7.

On 08/15/2022, Townsquare Media Inc traded for a price of $10.21 per share and a market cap of $175.14Mil. The stock has returned -19.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Townsquare Media Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 322,305 shares in NAS:BRP, giving the stock a 16.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.97 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, BRP Group Inc traded for a price of $32.86 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -6.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BRP Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 4,539,932-share investment in NYSE:DELL. Previously, the stock had a 76.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.29 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Dell Technologies Inc traded for a price of $48.3 per share and a market cap of $35.72Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dell Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.