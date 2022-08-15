David Rolfe recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) has been managing Wedgewood's portfolio for 18 years. He studied at University of Missouri and received a degree of B.S.B.A. in Finance/Economics in 1984.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $579.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.67%), V(6.68%), and MSFT(6.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 167,875 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 08/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $89.16 per share and a market cap of $102.30Bil. The stock has returned -21.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 30,718 shares in NAS:POOL, giving the stock a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $396.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Pool Corp traded for a price of $388.84 per share and a market cap of $15.39Bil. The stock has returned -19.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pool Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 12.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:TSCO by 27,669 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.76.

On 08/15/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $198.21 per share and a market cap of $22.00Bil. The stock has returned 3.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 51,724 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.39.

On 08/15/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $122.01 per share and a market cap of $71.37Bil. The stock has returned 28.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 87.15, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) bought 61,041 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 331,987. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.51 per share and a market cap of $117.39Bil. The stock has returned -63.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

