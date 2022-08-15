ValueAct Capital recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.



ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) has been in business for 21 years. It has made over 100 core investments and its managers have served on 49 public company boards.

It learns from management teams as they innovate, grow, transform business models, reduce cost structures, manage crises and transact M&A. Its goal is to leave a company in a better position than when it first invests in it. The firm regularly holds positions for 3-5 years. Occasionally positions are held for 10 years or more.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $6.28Bil. The top holdings were FISV(20.77%), KKR(19.52%), and STX(15.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:LKQ by 4,997,660 shares. The trade had a 3.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.2.

On 08/15/2022, LKQ Corp traded for a price of $56.28 per share and a market cap of $15.44Bil. The stock has returned 13.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LKQ Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,851,214 shares of NYSE:KKR for a total holding of 26,456,563. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.56.

On 08/15/2022, KKR & Co Inc traded for a price of $57.52 per share and a market cap of $49.46Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KKR & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 990,537 shares of NYSE:BLD for a total holding of 1,204,908. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.98.

On 08/15/2022, TopBuild Corp traded for a price of $202.1 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TopBuild Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,612,575 shares of NAS:FISV for a total holding of 14,647,776. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.06.

On 08/15/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $110.16 per share and a market cap of $70.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 2,853,470 shares. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/15/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $54.07 per share and a market cap of $104.72Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

