DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. is a private investment management company based out of Winter Park, Florida. The company operates as a boutique investment firm and was originally established in 1995 by cofounders Victor A. Zollo, Gregory M. DePrince, and John D. Race, all three of whom are still with the company today. Deprince Race & Zollo focuses on a value methodology that emphasizes dividend yield, low long term relative valuation, and fundamental catalyst. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a bottom up stock selection approach to locate undervalued stocks with a dividend yield. Deprince Race & Zollo invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and the firm also invests in the industrials, energy, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company has 47 employees with 21 investment professionals and is headed by two of the founders, John D. Race and Victor A. Zollo Jr., who act as the firm’s co-CEOs. Deprince Race & Zollo currently holds approximately $7.9 billion in total assets under management spread across 151 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although its total number of accounts held has remained around the 150 mark in recent years, its total assets under management has grown significantly, increasing from $3.1 billion to well over twice that amount today. The company caters to a diverse client base including pension and profit sharing plans, its largest clientele group which alone makes up approximately a third of its client base, state or municipal entities, charities, corporations, investment advisors, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. Deprince Race & Zollo currently offers a variety of strategies including its U.S. SMID- Cap Value, Global Value, International Value, Emerging Markets Value, and Alternative strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $4.33Bil. The top holdings were FLS(1.69%), EHC(1.39%), and KLIC(1.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC bought 391,567 shares of NYSE:LEA for a total holding of 417,544. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.05.

On 08/15/2022, Lear Corp traded for a price of $151.18 per share and a market cap of $8.98Bil. The stock has returned -9.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lear Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,753,228-share investment in NYSE:DK. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Delek US Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.13 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 66.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delek US Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 659,458 shares in NYSE:ITT, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.31 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, ITT Inc traded for a price of $82.91 per share and a market cap of $6.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ITT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,351,135-share investment in NYSE:ALSN. Previously, the stock had a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.23 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc traded for a price of $39.26 per share and a market cap of $3.78Bil. The stock has returned 3.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EURN by 4,805,563 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 08/15/2022, Euronav NV traded for a price of $15.73 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned 104.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronav NV has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

