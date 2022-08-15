Brookmont Capital Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $145.00Mil. The top holdings were HD(30.92%), MCD(2.83%), and MSFT(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brookmont Capital Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 60,796 shares in NYSE:SHEL, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.16 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.03 per share and a market cap of $192.97Bil. The stock has returned 34.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 9,424-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $205.06 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $215.78 per share and a market cap of $282.72Bil. The stock has returned -4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, Brookmont Capital Management bought 5,420 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 26,851. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/15/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $148.56 per share and a market cap of $354.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 7.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Brookmont Capital Management reduced their investment in NYSE:NVO by 4,475 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.98.

On 08/15/2022, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $106.37 per share and a market cap of $240.65Bil. The stock has returned 5.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-book ratio of 23.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.25 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,379-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $124.26 per share and a market cap of $226.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

