Selkirk Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $85.00Mil. The top holdings were AMZN(34.94%), GOOGL(14.60%), and V(9.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Selkirk Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:Z by 225,000 shares. The trade had a 7.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.31.

On 08/15/2022, Zillow Group Inc traded for a price of $39.06 per share and a market cap of $9.42Bil. The stock has returned -59.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zillow Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CHGG by 200,000 shares. The trade had a 4.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.13.

On 08/15/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $22.55 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned -72.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 75.18, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 9,042 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.03.

On 08/15/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $480.92 per share and a market cap of $77.26Bil. The stock has returned -37.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-book ratio of 7.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 18,000 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Selkirk Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVNA by 30,200 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.66.

On 08/15/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $51 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned -85.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 10.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

