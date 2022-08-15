INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $109.00Mil. The top holdings were CIVI(5.87%), FRPH(5.21%), and SCHX(4.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,376 shares in NYSE:LEVI, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.08 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Levi Strauss & Co traded for a price of $19.53 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned -28.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 52,251 shares in NYSE:VVV, giving the stock a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Valvoline Inc traded for a price of $30.11 per share and a market cap of $5.33Bil. The stock has returned -0.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valvoline Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-book ratio of 23.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.90 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 13,303-share investment in NAS:EA. Previously, the stock had a 1.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.5 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $131.6 per share and a market cap of $36.59Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:HTH by 54,422 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.51.

On 08/15/2022, Hilltop Holdings Inc traded for a price of $29.68 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilltop Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 40,716 shares in AMEX:DLA, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.39 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Delta Apparel Inc traded for a price of $21 per share and a market cap of $145.21Mil. The stock has returned -34.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Apparel Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-book ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

