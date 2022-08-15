WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Andrew J. Knuth founded Westport Asset Management in 1983. Previously, Knuth was an organizing member of the Institutional Equity Group for Lazard Freres and Company LLC.

From 1969 through 1981, Knuth was director of research for Lieber & Company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dickinson College and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from New York University.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $167.00Mil. The top holdings were SNPS(10.75%), WTW(8.20%), and ROG(7.45%).

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 8,284 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:LITE by 2,000 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.62.

On 08/15/2022, Lumentum Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.19 per share and a market cap of $6.64Bil. The stock has returned 22.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumentum Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 22,500 shares of NAS:CGNT for a total holding of 50,000. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.08.

On 08/15/2022, Cognyte Software Ltd traded for a price of $5.12 per share and a market cap of $345.50Mil. The stock has returned -81.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognyte Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 523.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

During the quarter, WESTPORT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 5,993 shares of NAS:WBD for a total holding of 85,688. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.65.

On 08/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $13.12 per share and a market cap of $31.85Bil. The stock has returned -53.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000 shares in NAS:CRNC, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.86 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Cerence Inc traded for a price of $23.06 per share and a market cap of $908.18Mil. The stock has returned -80.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerence Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

