EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

One International Place Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $4.67Bil. The top holdings were BHVN(3.52%), MTD(3.01%), and ARGX(2.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,386,741-share investment in NYSE:DT. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.92 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Dynatrace Inc traded for a price of $42.84 per share and a market cap of $12.31Bil. The stock has returned -32.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dynatrace Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 299.59, a price-book ratio of 9.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 90.92 and a price-sales ratio of 12.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 1,512,602 shares in NYSE:DOCS, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.57 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Doximity Inc traded for a price of $36.96 per share and a market cap of $7.15Bil. The stock has returned -51.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Doximity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.81, a price-book ratio of 7.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.74 and a price-sales ratio of 22.05.

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 505,900 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.59.

On 08/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $148 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned 26.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

The guru sold out of their 697,000-share investment in NYSE:SMAR. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.65 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Smartsheet Inc traded for a price of $38.02 per share and a market cap of $4.92Bil. The stock has returned -45.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Smartsheet Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 66,846 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $477.04.

On 08/15/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $517.29 per share and a market cap of $70.86Bil. The stock has returned -9.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-book ratio of 11.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

