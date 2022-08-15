STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $199.00Mil. The top holdings were DHR(4.76%), SPGI(4.64%), and TMO(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FISV by 49,480 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.06.

On 08/15/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $110.16 per share and a market cap of $70.46Bil. The stock has returned -1.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:XRAY by 79,350 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.58.

On 08/15/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $37.6 per share and a market cap of $8.10Bil. The stock has returned -35.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GLW by 64,291 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.5.

On 08/15/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $37.18 per share and a market cap of $31.43Bil. The stock has returned -5.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,737 shares in NYSE:ROK, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $226.69 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $258.82 per share and a market cap of $29.88Bil. The stock has returned -16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-book ratio of 12.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

STONE RUN CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BDX by 8,815 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 08/15/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $266.81 per share and a market cap of $76.09Bil. The stock has returned 12.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

