Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 35 stocks valued at a total of $1.48Bil. The top holdings were CPT(5.93%), SUI(5.93%), and ARE(5.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waterfront Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 594,971 shares in NYSE:ARE, giving the stock a 5.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.2 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $170.04 per share and a market cap of $27.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.91, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.79 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 286,725 shares in NYSE:ESS, giving the stock a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $303.35 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $296.99 per share and a market cap of $19.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-book ratio of 3.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.56 and a price-sales ratio of 12.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 291,216 shares in NYSE:AMT, giving the stock a 5.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.93 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $281.52 per share and a market cap of $131.07Bil. The stock has returned 1.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-book ratio of 18.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.18 and a price-sales ratio of 12.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 385,000-share investment in NYSE:EXR. Previously, the stock had a 4.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.58 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $213.79 per share and a market cap of $28.63Bil. The stock has returned 24.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.07 and a price-sales ratio of 17.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,352,595-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 4.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.79 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $65.35 per share and a market cap of $25.16Bil. The stock has returned 29.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 22.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

