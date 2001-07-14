Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial), a leader in the haircare industry, will issue financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens on August 23, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties must register for the webcast by logging into https%3A%2F%2Fwww.regiscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.regiscorp.com%2Finvestor-relations.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation ( NYSE:RGS, Financial) is leader in the beauty salon industry. As of March 31, 2022, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,697 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005708/en/