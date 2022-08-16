RWWM, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3260 PENRYN ROAD, SUITE 100 LOOMIS, CA 95650

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $751.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(27.50%), XOM(18.82%), and KHC(13.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RWWM, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:BABA by 917,935 shares. The trade had a 11.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $249.40Bil. The stock has returned -50.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, RWWM, Inc. bought 31,724 shares of NAS:DJCO for a total holding of 283,496. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.91.

On 08/16/2022, Daily Journal Corp traded for a price of $266.03 per share and a market cap of $367.32Mil. The stock has returned -17.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daily Journal Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.77 and a price-sales ratio of 7.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, RWWM, Inc. bought 97,924 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 2,424,821. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/16/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.75 per share and a market cap of $173.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, RWWM, Inc. bought 61,760 shares of NYSE:PKX for a total holding of 111,027. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.14.

On 08/16/2022, POSCO Holdings Inc traded for a price of $49.68 per share and a market cap of $15.07Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, POSCO Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-book ratio of 0.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

RWWM, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 12,449 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $92.32 per share and a market cap of $384.76Bil. The stock has returned 68.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 50.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.