P2 Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

590 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $883.00Mil. The top holdings were CBZ(15.78%), ACHC(12.41%), and LIVN(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P2 Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,113,175-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 713,571 shares in NAS:BLKB, giving the stock a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.12 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $57.79 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, P2 Capital Partners, LLC bought 298,417 shares of NAS:LIVN for a total holding of 950,000. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.99.

On 08/16/2022, LivaNova PLC traded for a price of $65.51 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned -14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LivaNova PLC has a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OUT by 553,071 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.2.

On 08/16/2022, Outfront Media Inc traded for a price of $19.95 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Outfront Media Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NXST by 76,243 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.15.

On 08/16/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $199.26 per share and a market cap of $7.73Bil. The stock has returned 39.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

