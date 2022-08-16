Neuberger Berman Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Neuberger Berman Group is the large organization that holds a variety of copmanies such as Neuberger Berman Holdings LLC, Neuberger Berman LLC, and Neuberger Berman AA LLC. The company acts as a private investment management firm that is completely employee owned, managing equities, fixed income, private equity, and hedge fund portfolios. The company was originally created under the name Neuberger & Berman in 1939 by founders Roy R. Neuberger and Robert Berman. The company would see steady growth that followed industry trends, establishing the Guardian Fund in 1950 that was one of the first no-load mutual funds in the United States. In the 1960s, the firm would expand its businesses, adding services such as the management of pension plans and institutional assets. Neuberger Berman would have its IPO just before the new millennia in 1999, trading under NEU on NYSE. Larry Zicklin would retire then as chairman and would be succeeded by Jeffrey Lane. The firm, with access to greater capital, would then expand through mergers, acquiring companies such as Fasciano Fund, Executive Monetary Management, Oscar Capital Management and Delta Capital Management’s private management division. The company would then be acquired by Lehman Brothers in 2003, operating as an asset manager under Lehman Brothers’ Investment Management Division. Neuberger Berman would become independent in 2009 when Lehman Brothers went bankrupt and the firm management managed to win the bankruptcy auction to spin itself off as Neuberger Berman Group. Since then, Neuberger Berman Group has grown and expanded, increasing its assets to reach over a quarter trillion and expanding its businesses to include emerging markets debt, high yield bonds, and private equity, among others. Today the company employs over 2000 employees serving institutional investors, advisors, and high net worth individuals on a global scale. Some of the firm’s notable funds include its Absolute Return Multi-Manager Fund, Equity Income Fund, International Equity Fund, and Intrinsic Value Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1844 stocks valued at a total of $98.93Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.07%), AAPL(2.56%), and JPM(1.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought 741,104 shares of NAS:CGNT for a total holding of 3,731,644. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.07.

On 08/16/2022, Cognyte Software Ltd traded for a price of $5.12 per share and a market cap of $345.50Mil. The stock has returned -81.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognyte Software Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 523.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

During the quarter, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought 11,384,021 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 12,428,410. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.91.

On 08/16/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $18.39 per share and a market cap of $131.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AZPN by 1,411,655 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.66.

On 08/16/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $218.73 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned 72.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-book ratio of 18.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.26 and a price-sales ratio of 21.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought 962,125 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 5,755,157. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $166.09 per share and a market cap of $436.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MSA by 1,480,935 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.44.

On 08/16/2022, MSA Safety Inc traded for a price of $131.92 per share and a market cap of $5.16Bil. The stock has returned -16.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSA Safety Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 129.33, a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.35 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

