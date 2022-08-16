Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $7.02Bil. The top holdings were MCW(33.99%), CLVT(23.04%), and LTH(10.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:USFD by 600,000 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.88.

On 08/16/2022, US Foods Holding Corp traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $7.40Bil. The stock has returned -3.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Foods Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NAS:SCHL. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.98 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Scholastic Corp traded for a price of $47.1 per share and a market cap of $1.61Bil. The stock has returned 43.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Scholastic Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.55 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 30,000-share investment in NYSE:DECK. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $262.04 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $338.63 per share and a market cap of $8.98Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NYSE:INST. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.88 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Instructure Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.54 per share and a market cap of $3.48Bil. The stock has returned 22.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Instructure Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.71.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NYSE:LRN. Previously, the stock had a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.02 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Stride Inc traded for a price of $35.93 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stride Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

