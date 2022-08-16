REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 676 stocks valued at a total of $3.03Bil. The top holdings were SCHF(11.42%), VOO(6.29%), and AAPL(4.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC bought 489,273 shares of ARCA:RPV for a total holding of 1,379,095. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.66.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $81.49 per share and a market cap of $3.50Bil. The stock has returned 5.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.35.

During the quarter, REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC bought 1,012,636 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 11,021,090. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 08/16/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.4 per share and a market cap of $27.86Bil. The stock has returned -14.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYV by 862,769 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.42.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $40.26 per share and a market cap of $13.58Bil. The stock has returned 1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 204,473 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.25 per share and a market cap of $83.98Bil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

REGENTATLANTIC CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 310,081 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.43 per share and a market cap of $99.28Bil. The stock has returned -14.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

