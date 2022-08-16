GM Advisory Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 BROADHOLLOW ROAD MELVILLE, NY 11747

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 181 stocks valued at a total of $641.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(10.19%), IAU(8.07%), and VTI(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GM Advisory Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 788,907 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 10.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.74 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.61 per share and a market cap of $26.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 352,363 shares. The trade had a 6.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.3.

On 08/16/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $151.56 per share and a market cap of $46.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a price-book ratio of 8.35.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOOG by 171,141 shares. The trade had a 5.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $238.86.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $257.67 per share and a market cap of $7.56Bil. The stock has returned -6.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.40.

GM Advisory Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 979,307 shares. The trade had a 4.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.59.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.78 per share and a market cap of $28.43Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.08.

During the quarter, GM Advisory Group, Inc. bought 1,225,933 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 1,254,931. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.01.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.38 per share and a market cap of $8.19Bil. The stock has returned 34.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

