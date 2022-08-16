P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1350 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 340 stocks valued at a total of $1.71Bil. The top holdings were SJR(5.06%), ACC(3.97%), and ZEN(3.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,051,079 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, P SCHOENFELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LP bought 732,000 shares of NYSE:ZEN for a total holding of 790,000. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.94.

On 08/16/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -38.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 1,340,691 shares in NYSE:SWCH, giving the stock a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.29 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.93 per share and a market cap of $5.32Bil. The stock has returned 42.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 745,149 shares in NAS:CDK, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.97 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 300,100-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

