Evercore Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company acts as the wealth management segment of its parent company Evercore, which is an investment bank based out of New York City. Evercore Wealth Management was originally established in 2009 by Jeffrey S. Mauer, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and who was previously the CEO of U.S. Trust. The company has grown from its inception to now operate with 70 employees of which 46 are investment professionals. Evercore Wealth Management conducts its research internally anf focuses on serving its clients, ensuring that “every client at the firm is served by at least two senior professionals, a portfolio manager and a wealth advisor, who work as a team with the support of their colleagues across Evercore.” The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, finance, health care, industrials, materials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Evercore Wealth Management holds its allocations for 12.7 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which make up just under a quarter of the firm’s total holdings, for 8.2 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Evercore Wealth Management had a turnover rate of approximately 27.9%. The company manages over $6.2 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,400 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 29 which make up $41 million of its managed assets. Both of Evercore Wealth Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly, increasing from $100 million back in 2010 to its current amount.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 392 stocks valued at a total of $4.74Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.78%), MSFT(5.21%), and UNH(3.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evercore Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 209,791 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.71 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $272.17 per share and a market cap of $17.37Bil. The stock has returned -34.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC bought 216,723 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 233,236. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $190.32 per share and a market cap of $475.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-book ratio of 18.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.78 and a price-sales ratio of 16.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NET by 131,324 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.77.

On 08/16/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $78.08 per share and a market cap of $25.57Bil. The stock has returned -35.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 44.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -159.08 and a price-sales ratio of 30.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 24,741 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $409.99.

On 08/16/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $390.85 per share and a market cap of $32.54Bil. The stock has returned -41.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.42, a price-book ratio of 71.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 73,552 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 08/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $166.09 per share and a market cap of $436.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

