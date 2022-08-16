SG Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were WNS(9.18%), CLH(7.63%), and PSN(5.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SG Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 196,114 shares in NYSE:WNS, giving the stock a 9.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.56 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, WNS (Holdings) Ltd traded for a price of $87.42 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned 5.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WNS (Holdings) Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 462,389-share investment in NYSE:LRN. Previously, the stock had a 8.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.02 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Stride Inc traded for a price of $35.93 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stride Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SG Capital Management LLC bought 110,332 shares of NYSE:CLH for a total holding of 138,714. The trade had a 6.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.73.

On 08/16/2022, Clean Harbors Inc traded for a price of $116.33 per share and a market cap of $6.29Bil. The stock has returned 14.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clean Harbors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SG Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CVCO by 50,188 shares. The trade had a 5.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.97.

On 08/16/2022, Cavco Industries Inc traded for a price of $286.57 per share and a market cap of $2.55Bil. The stock has returned 12.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cavco Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.56 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SG Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SKY by 196,207 shares. The trade had a 5.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.62.

On 08/16/2022, Skyline Champion Corp traded for a price of $69.29 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned 12.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyline Champion Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

