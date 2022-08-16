HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

527 Madison Ave New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were ZEN(10.05%), SJR(9.34%), and BHVN(7.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 103,700-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 8.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC bought 38,970 shares of NYSE:BHVN for a total holding of 41,603. The trade had a 6.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.59.

On 08/16/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $148 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned 26.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

During the quarter, HARVEST MANAGEMENT LLC bought 68,030 shares of NYSE:ZEN for a total holding of 117,600. The trade had a 5.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.94.

On 08/16/2022, Zendesk Inc traded for a price of $76.47 per share and a market cap of $9.44Bil. The stock has returned -38.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zendesk Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -49.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 64,200 shares in NYSE:ACC, giving the stock a 4.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.21 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 66,362-share investment in NAS:MIME. Previously, the stock had a 4.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.72 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mimecast Ltd traded for a price of $79.92 per share and a market cap of $5.35Bil. The stock has returned 69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mimecast Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 114.17, a price-book ratio of 10.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.73 and a price-sales ratio of 9.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.