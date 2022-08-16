KGH Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CAVES POINT, 3C NASSAU, C5 NA

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $1.27Bil. The top holdings were ERF(11.92%), RRC(8.33%), and EQT(7.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KGH Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KGH Ltd bought 1,080,545 shares of NYSE:DO for a total holding of 6,462,949. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.28.

On 08/16/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $6.9 per share and a market cap of $699.53Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -142.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

KGH Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:AR by 3,260,511 shares. The trade had a 7.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.48.

On 08/16/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $38.92 per share and a market cap of $11.91Bil. The stock has returned 208.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 2,647,774-share investment in NYSE:TRQ. Previously, the stock had a 5.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.34 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd traded for a price of $23.3 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned 47.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 3,582,342 shares in NYSE:CRK, giving the stock a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.49 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Comstock Resources Inc traded for a price of $16.8 per share and a market cap of $3.92Bil. The stock has returned 196.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comstock Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,294,822 shares in NYSE:DK, giving the stock a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.89 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Delek US Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.13 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned 66.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delek US Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

