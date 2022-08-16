Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $100.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(31.26%), BUD(27.66%), and LILAK(22.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LILAK by 87,225 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.09.

On 08/16/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -41.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC bought 29,263 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 241,261. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.74.

On 08/16/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $65.4 per share and a market cap of $23.40Bil. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BUD by 1,420 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.59.

On 08/16/2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $54.48 per share and a market cap of $109.59Bil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 30,091 shares. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $220.33.

On 08/16/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $302.82 per share and a market cap of $666.73Bil. The stock has returned 5.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LILA by 112,608 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.95.

On 08/16/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8.04 per share and a market cap of $1.77Bil. The stock has returned -40.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

