Wellesley Asset Management recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20 WILLIAM STREET WELLESLEY, MA 02481

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $633.00Mil. The top holdings were HALO(12.95%), LYFT(11.95%), and CAKE(8.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wellesley Asset Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wellesley Asset Management bought 46,251 shares of NAS:JAZZ for a total holding of 48,808. The trade had a 7.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.97.

On 08/16/2022, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC traded for a price of $160.26 per share and a market cap of $10.05Bil. The stock has returned 12.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 47,431 shares in NAS:TCOM, giving the stock a 5.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.33 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $26.44 per share and a market cap of $16.97Bil. The stock has returned 6.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Wellesley Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:LYFT by 31,705 shares. The trade had a 5.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.55.

On 08/16/2022, Lyft Inc traded for a price of $19.29 per share and a market cap of $6.80Bil. The stock has returned -63.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lyft Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Wellesley Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:GILT by 36,757 shares. The trade had a 5.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.02.

On 08/16/2022, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd traded for a price of $7.27 per share and a market cap of $411.54Mil. The stock has returned -29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7270.00, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 897.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Wellesley Asset Management reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 32,540 shares. The trade had a 5.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 08/16/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $301.13 per share and a market cap of $40.79Bil. The stock has returned 72.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 210.57, a price-book ratio of 90.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 133.35 and a price-sales ratio of 24.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.