PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were VIGI(6.92%), DGRO(5.69%), and SPY(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 254,452 shares in ARCA:DFAE, giving the stock a 3.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.39 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $23.58 per share and a market cap of $1.42Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.43.

The guru established a new position worth 261,160 shares in BATS:DFIS, giving the stock a 3.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.93 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $184.09Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 34,291 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 08/16/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.86 per share and a market cap of $26.64Bil. The stock has returned -19.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 372,100 shares in NAS:ASRT, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.78 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Assertio Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.7 per share and a market cap of $178.26Mil. The stock has returned 205.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Assertio Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 21,638 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.38 per share and a market cap of $72.60Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

