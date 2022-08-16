Miura Global Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 Park Avenue New York, NY 10178

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $146.00Mil. The top holdings were RGEN(16.54%), CTKB(12.14%), and INMD(9.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Miura Global Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Miura Global Management, LLC bought 567,000 shares of NAS:INMD for a total holding of 635,000. The trade had a 8.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.44.

On 08/16/2022, InMode Ltd traded for a price of $37.1 per share and a market cap of $3.08Bil. The stock has returned -31.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InMode Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-book ratio of 6.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 7.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 60,000 shares in NYSE:RACE, giving the stock a 7.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $199.32 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ferrari NV traded for a price of $214.66 per share and a market cap of $39.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferrari NV has a price-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-book ratio of 16.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 245,000-share investment in NYSE:SCHW. Previously, the stock had a 6.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.21 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $75.86 per share and a market cap of $143.91Bil. The stock has returned 3.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 6.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.87 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $504.07 per share and a market cap of $101.82Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 553.93, a price-book ratio of 24.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 143.66 and a price-sales ratio of 15.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Miura Global Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 60,000 shares. The trade had a 6.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

