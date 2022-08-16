Philadelphia Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 217 stocks valued at a total of $974.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.71%), MSFT(5.05%), and GOOGL(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Philadelphia Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Philadelphia Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 446,996 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/16/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.5 per share and a market cap of $34.05Bil. The stock has returned -31.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.37 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Philadelphia Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 26,576 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $562.36.

On 08/16/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $558.96 per share and a market cap of $226.37Bil. The stock has returned 18.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-book ratio of 10.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Philadelphia Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VCIT by 189,960 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.12.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.65 per share and a market cap of $43.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Philadelphia Trust Co bought 48,498 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 62,152. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.89.

On 08/16/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $134.93 per share and a market cap of $121.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 55,942-share investment in NAS:SWKS. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.42 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $112.55 per share and a market cap of $18.06Bil. The stock has returned -37.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

