STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ATTN: JAMES G. LASCHOBER ST. LOUIS, MO 63102-2102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3285 stocks valued at a total of $63.89Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.04%), AAPL(2.88%), and UNH(1.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,757,508 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 2,585,078. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.05.

On 08/16/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.39 per share and a market cap of $80.40Bil. The stock has returned -32.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 7.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 1,714,016 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.5.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77.09 per share and a market cap of $44.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP bought 3,578,420 shares of NYSE:HUN for a total holding of 4,456,961. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 08/16/2022, Huntsman Corp traded for a price of $29.45 per share and a market cap of $5.93Bil. The stock has returned 18.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Huntsman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 1,086,763 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $95.71 per share and a market cap of $44.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

During the quarter, STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP bought 938,007 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 6,276,498. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.25 per share and a market cap of $83.98Bil. The stock has returned -9.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.