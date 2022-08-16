AFFINITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $434.00Mil. The top holdings were FIXD(5.92%), SPLV(5.91%), and XOP(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AFFINITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 552,084 shares in NAS:FIXD, giving the stock a 5.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.11 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $47.36 per share and a market cap of $3.59Bil. The stock has returned -10.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 413,060 shares in ARCA:SPLV, giving the stock a 5.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.39 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $11.76Bil. The stock has returned 6.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

The guru sold out of their 330,270-share investment in ARCA:SPHB. Previously, the stock had a 4.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.64 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF traded for a price of $72.23 per share and a market cap of $616.85Mil. The stock has returned -2.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

The guru sold out of their 527,858-share investment in ARCA:LRGF. Previously, the stock had a 4.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.01 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $43.34 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -1.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru sold out of their 475,816-share investment in ARCA:FBND. Previously, the stock had a 4.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.34 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.9 per share and a market cap of $2.35Bil. The stock has returned -8.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

