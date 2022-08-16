Stanley Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $314.00Mil. The top holdings were ELV(5.08%), CNC(4.44%), and CTVA(4.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 574,000 shares in NYSE:PRM, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.68 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Perimeter Solutions SA traded for a price of $11.77 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perimeter Solutions SA has a price-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.23 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

During the quarter, Stanley Capital Management, LLC bought 51,000 shares of NYSE:GPN for a total holding of 110,000. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.61.

On 08/16/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $136.23 per share and a market cap of $37.76Bil. The stock has returned -19.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 756.83, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 69.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Stanley Capital Management, LLC bought 300,000 shares of NYSE:IGT for a total holding of 673,000. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.36.

On 08/16/2022, International Game Technology PLC traded for a price of $21.92 per share and a market cap of $4.43Bil. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Game Technology PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-book ratio of 3.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 28.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 662,000 shares in NYSE:VRT, giving the stock a 1.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.36 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $13.34 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned -50.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 444.68, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The guru sold out of their 518,000-share investment in NAS:WW. Previously, the stock had a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.44 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, WW International Inc traded for a price of $7.08 per share and a market cap of $498.32Mil. The stock has returned -69.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WW International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

