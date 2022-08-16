Vident Investment Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1263 stocks valued at a total of $3.34Bil. The top holdings were ENB(1.24%), TRP(1.20%), and WMB(1.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,361,007 shares in NYSE:IOT, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.13 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Samsara Inc traded for a price of $16.72 per share and a market cap of $8.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.60 and a price-sales ratio of 15.26.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMT by 100,947 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.51.

On 08/16/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.6 per share and a market cap of $363.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Vident Investment Advisory, LLC bought 69,494 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 94,529. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KR by 198,730 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.36.

On 08/16/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.52 per share and a market cap of $34.00Bil. The stock has returned 13.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 75,283 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 08/16/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $148.56 per share and a market cap of $354.99Bil. The stock has returned 5.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 7.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

