Alta Park Capital, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 LETTERMAN DRIVE SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94129

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $441.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(20.76%), BIDU(14.70%), and TOST(9.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alta Park Capital, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 299,947 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 9.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.44 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.69 per share and a market cap of $183.96Bil. The stock has returned 1.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Alta Park Capital, LP bought 253,204 shares of NAS:BIDU for a total holding of 435,900. The trade had a 8.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.16.

On 08/16/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $139.51 per share and a market cap of $48.21Bil. The stock has returned -8.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alta Park Capital, LP bought 276,147 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 805,657. The trade had a 7.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.24.

On 08/16/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $94.2 per share and a market cap of $249.40Bil. The stock has returned -50.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-book ratio of 1.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 155,700-share investment in NYSE:MA. Previously, the stock had a 6.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $344.59 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $359.95 per share and a market cap of $347.85Bil. The stock has returned -0.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-book ratio of 56.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.69 and a price-sales ratio of 16.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 17,004-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 4.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2129.76 per share and a market cap of $84.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-book ratio of 21.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.