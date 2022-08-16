Capula Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 304 stocks valued at a total of $5.86Bil. The top holdings were SPY(1.40%), AAPL(0.72%), and DIA(0.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capula Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capula Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 137,803 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.63.

On 08/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $333.06 per share and a market cap of $184.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a price-book ratio of 6.64.

The guru established a new position worth 122,635 shares in ARCA:DIA, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $326.07 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded for a price of $339.37 per share and a market cap of $29.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, Capula Management Ltd bought 231,449 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 307,304. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 407,227 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $76.94 per share and a market cap of $36.02Bil. The stock has returned 62.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 165,433 shares in NAS:HON, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.59 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $202.25 per share and a market cap of $136.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-book ratio of 7.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

