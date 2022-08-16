Tairen Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 309 GRAND CAYMAN, E9 KY1-1104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $437.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(40.34%), DQ(10.65%), and ENPH(6.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tairen Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tairen Capital Ltd bought 633,389 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 686,270. The trade had a 37.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,290,392-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 22.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.69 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $134.29 per share and a market cap of $40.32Bil. The stock has returned 1.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a price-book ratio of 4.78.

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 1,233,687 shares. The trade had a 11.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.92.

On 08/16/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $77.36 per share and a market cap of $17.64Bil. The stock has returned 16.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

The guru established a new position worth 652,185 shares in NYSE:DQ, giving the stock a 10.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.48 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Daqo New Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.58 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned 33.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 0.84, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:XLP by 1,040,248 shares. The trade had a 10.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.59.

On 08/16/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $76.26 per share and a market cap of $16.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a price-book ratio of 5.56.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.