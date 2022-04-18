NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ( TSP), Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY), Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), and U.S. Bancorp (: USB). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



TuSimple Holdings, Inc. ( TSP)

TuSimple is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on August 1, 2022. The article alleges that one of the Company’s autonomously driven trucks left its lane of travel without warning before striking a cement barricade. The article states that the accident “underscores concerns that the autonomous-trucking company is risking safety on public roads in a rush to deliver driverless trucks to market.” Although the Company attempted to blame human error, the Journal points out that “it was the autonomous-driving system that turned the wheel and that blaming the entire accident on human error is misleading.” The article also reveals that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has launched a “safety compliance investigation.”

Based on this news, shares of TuSimple fell $0.97, or 9.7%, during intraday trading to close at $8.99 per share on August 1, 2022.

Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY)

The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research (“Glasshouse”) published a short report entitled “Roll-Up Mercury Systems Set to Unravel.” The Glasshouse report claimed, among other things, that Mercury’s organic revenue is “overstated,” that the Company’s recent Physical Optics acquisition has been a “disaster,” and that management has prematurely recognized revenue on certain significant projects.

On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell $4.73, or 7.6%, during intraday trading on July 26, 2022.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA)

On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled “Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug.” The article addressed Cassava’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava’s advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed “serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results.”

On this news, Cassava’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

U.S. Bancorp (: USB)

On May 4, 2021, the Company announced an investigation by the CFPB into its sales practices. Upon this news, shares of U.S. Bancorp dropped precipitously.

On July 29, 2022, U.S. Bancorp was fined by CFPB for illegally accessing its customers' credit reports and opening checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and lines of credit without customers' permission.

On this news, U.S. Bancorp stock fell $0.92 per share, or 2%, to close at $47.2 per share on July 29, 2022.

