Farmers Edge Inc. ("Farmers Edge" or the "Company") (TSX: FDGE) announced today that the Company has filed articles of continuance to continue out of the jurisdiction of The Corporations Act (Manitoba) and into the jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act, effective August 15, 2022 (the "Continuance"). The Continuance was approved at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 15, 2022. The principal effects of the Continuance are detailed in the management proxy circular dated April 14, 2022. The management proxy circular and constating documents of the Company following the Continuance are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Farmers Edge also announced the appointment of Vibhore Arora, Farmers Edge Chief Executive Officer, to the Company's Board of Directors following the Continuance.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005732/en/

