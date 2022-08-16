Petrus Trust Company, LTA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $701.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOG(8.67%), MSFT(7.81%), and AZO(5.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Petrus Trust Company, LTA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 1,152,600 shares of NYSE:PACK for a total holding of 2,029,407. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.01.

On 08/16/2022, Ranpak Holdings Corp traded for a price of $6.23 per share and a market cap of $510.70Mil. The stock has returned -79.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranpak Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 111,556 shares of NYSE:NEWR for a total holding of 553,168. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.69.

On 08/16/2022, New Relic Inc traded for a price of $67.78 per share and a market cap of $4.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New Relic Inc has a price-book ratio of 14.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -33.37 and a price-sales ratio of 5.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 870,135 shares of NAS:GDRX for a total holding of 1,803,934. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.26.

On 08/16/2022, GoodRx Holdings Inc traded for a price of $7.21 per share and a market cap of $2.87Bil. The stock has returned -80.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GoodRx Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 31,152 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 203,685. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/16/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $180.89 per share and a market cap of $486.15Bil. The stock has returned -50.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Petrus Trust Company, LTA bought 39,758 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 235,758. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

