DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 162 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(37.08%), IUSG(10.47%), and GOOG(2.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP reduced their investment in NAS:IUSG by 25,858 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.77.

On 08/16/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $12.57Bil. The stock has returned -5.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 26,658 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.05.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $95.71 per share and a market cap of $44.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 19,811 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/16/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $92.32 per share and a market cap of $384.76Bil. The stock has returned 68.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 50.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 41,597-share investment in AMEX:UTG. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.01 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Reaves Utility Income Fund traded for a price of $33.75 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reaves Utility Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 141.13 and a price-sales ratio of 36.98.

During the quarter, DOLIVER ADVISORS, LP bought 8,353 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 26,584. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

