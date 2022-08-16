Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were OCSL(11.69%), DMLP(8.54%), and TSLX(7.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenwich Investment Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:TROW by 21,730 shares. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.49.

On 08/16/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $132.09 per share and a market cap of $29.81Bil. The stock has returned -36.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. bought 93,109 shares of NAS:DMLP for a total holding of 499,653. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.43.

On 08/16/2022, Dorchester Minerals LP traded for a price of $28.38 per share and a market cap of $1.07Bil. The stock has returned 92.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dorchester Minerals LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 6.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.35 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 27,940-share investment in NYSE:ARES. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.35 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Ares Management Corp traded for a price of $75.48 per share and a market cap of $13.24Bil. The stock has returned 4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ares Management Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-book ratio of 8.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 35,516 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.91.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.92 per share and a market cap of $18.27Bil. The stock has returned -6.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Greenwich Investment Management, Inc. bought 39,811 shares of NAS:BANX for a total holding of 312,818. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.79.

On 08/16/2022, StoneCastle Financial Corp traded for a price of $19.76 per share and a market cap of $140.32Mil. The stock has returned -3.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, StoneCastle Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 146.37 and a price-sales ratio of 126.67.

