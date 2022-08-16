DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were STE(71.48%), SPT(4.56%), and FIVN(3.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 80,000-share investment in NAS:TTD. Previously, the stock had a 4.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, The Trade Desk Inc traded for a price of $75.41 per share and a market cap of $36.82Bil. The stock has returned -6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1077.28, a price-book ratio of 20.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 114.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 419.00 and a price-sales ratio of 26.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SQ by 25,000 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.08.

On 08/16/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $86.72 per share and a market cap of $51.18Bil. The stock has returned -67.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -241.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 80,000-share investment in NAS:CFLT. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.14 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Confluent Inc traded for a price of $33.04 per share and a market cap of $9.32Bil. The stock has returned -38.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Confluent Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.63 and a price-sales ratio of 18.25.

DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HUBS by 4,500 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $366.96.

On 08/16/2022, HubSpot Inc traded for a price of $388.54 per share and a market cap of $18.66Bil. The stock has returned -41.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HubSpot Inc has a price-book ratio of 21.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -767.29 and a price-sales ratio of 12.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NYSE:PD. Previously, the stock had a 1.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.57 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, PagerDuty Inc traded for a price of $29.15 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned -27.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagerDuty Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.67 and a price-sales ratio of 8.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

