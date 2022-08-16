Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $590.00Mil. The top holdings were PGR(16.22%), AAPL(10.99%), and VXF(7.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 199,391 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.79.

On 08/16/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.99 per share and a market cap of $39.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:LAZ by 191,207 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.77.

On 08/16/2022, Lazard Ltd traded for a price of $39.08 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lazard Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc bought 53,982 shares of NAS:LAMR for a total holding of 143,496. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.69.

On 08/16/2022, Lamar Advertising Co traded for a price of $105.89 per share and a market cap of $10.75Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamar Advertising Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 8.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc bought 17,996 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 100,851. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/16/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $124.26 per share and a market cap of $226.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc bought 3,893 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 141,234. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

