VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $13.68Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.23%), MA(6.78%), and UNH(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 2,325,178 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.21.

On 08/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $101.51 per share and a market cap of $117.39Bil. The stock has returned -63.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-book ratio of 5.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 966,772-share investment in NYSE:DG. Previously, the stock had a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.26 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $252.94 per share and a market cap of $57.42Bil. The stock has returned 7.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-book ratio of 9.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 253,463 shares in NAS:INTU, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $415.14 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $489.23 per share and a market cap of $138.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-book ratio of 8.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.70 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 981,170 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 2,071,709. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/16/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.6 per share and a market cap of $61.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 366,380 shares in NYSE:EL, giving the stock a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.99 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc traded for a price of $276.37 per share and a market cap of $98.76Bil. The stock has returned -14.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-book ratio of 16.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.86 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

