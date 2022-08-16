Strategic Global Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $656.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.27%), GOOGL(5.07%), and AAPL(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Global Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Strategic Global Advisors, LLC bought 292,922 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 6,104,400. The trade had a 4.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/16/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.08 per share and a market cap of $1,597.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 42,606-share investment in NYSE:SPGI. Previously, the stock had a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.34 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $391.09 per share and a market cap of $130.43Bil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 88,171-share investment in NYSE:WMT. Previously, the stock had a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.51 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $132.6 per share and a market cap of $363.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 166,480 shares in NYSE:MET, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.26 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $67.34 per share and a market cap of $53.71Bil. The stock has returned 10.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 65,711-share investment in NAS:AZPN. Previously, the stock had a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $177.66 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Aspen Technology Inc traded for a price of $218.73 per share and a market cap of $13.60Bil. The stock has returned 72.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aspen Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-book ratio of 18.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.26 and a price-sales ratio of 21.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

