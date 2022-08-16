ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $389.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.45%), PGR(4.10%), and KO(3.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,792 shares in NYSE:PSA, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $346.93 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $355.34 per share and a market cap of $62.38Bil. The stock has returned 19.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.55 and a price-sales ratio of 16.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 20,555 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 147,596. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 08/16/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $191.34Bil. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 6,806 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/16/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $124.26 per share and a market cap of $226.53Bil. The stock has returned -31.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ROWLAND & CO INVESTMENT COUNSEL/ADV bought 6,603 shares of NAS:TROW for a total holding of 43,174. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.49.

On 08/16/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $132.09 per share and a market cap of $29.81Bil. The stock has returned -36.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,237 shares in NYSE:DLR, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.18 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $133.1 per share and a market cap of $38.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 8.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

