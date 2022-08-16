Quadrature Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 680 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were GOOG(3.89%), ABNB(2.72%), and HD(2.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Quadrature Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 75,947-share investment in NAS:TSLA. Previously, the stock had a 3.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.98 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $927.96 per share and a market cap of $969.24Bil. The stock has returned 29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-book ratio of 26.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 713,482 shares in NAS:ABNB, giving the stock a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $126.04 per share and a market cap of $80.60Bil. The stock has returned -17.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-book ratio of 15.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

The guru sold out of their 86,670-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $545.75 per share and a market cap of $241.75Bil. The stock has returned 22.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-book ratio of 12.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CHTR by 86,211 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.03.

On 08/16/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $480.92 per share and a market cap of $77.26Bil. The stock has returned -37.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-book ratio of 7.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought 361,400 shares of NYSE:CNI for a total holding of 404,800. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.14.

On 08/16/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $127.32 per share and a market cap of $87.90Bil. The stock has returned 20.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

