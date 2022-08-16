CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 454 stocks valued at a total of $499.00Mil. The top holdings were ITOT(6.64%), AAPL(5.48%), and MSFT(4.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW’s top five trades of the quarter.

CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 75,451 shares. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 36,133 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/16/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $293.47 per share and a market cap of $2,188.67Bil. The stock has returned 1.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 39,669 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $143.18 per share and a market cap of $1,458.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.31, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 11,480 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/16/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $431.14 per share and a market cap of $320.14Bil. The stock has returned -2.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC /NEW reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 3,781 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/16/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $927.96 per share and a market cap of $969.24Bil. The stock has returned 29.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.79, a price-book ratio of 26.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.80 and a price-sales ratio of 15.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

