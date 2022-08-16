Precept Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $45.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.42%), AMD(8.57%), and AMZN(7.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Precept Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Precept Management LLC bought 131,348 shares of NYSE:NXDT for a total holding of 150,000. The trade had a 4.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.53.

On 08/16/2022, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust traded for a price of $17.25 per share and a market cap of $640.15Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 2.62, a price-book ratio of 0.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The guru sold out of their 84,000-share investment in NAS:STRS. Previously, the stock had a 3.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.27 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Stratus Properties Inc traded for a price of $33.98 per share and a market cap of $281.13Mil. The stock has returned 16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stratus Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-book ratio of 1.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.35 and a price-sales ratio of 16.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Precept Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WD by 26,500 shares. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.61.

On 08/16/2022, Walker & Dunlop Inc traded for a price of $113.99 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned 15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walker & Dunlop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 5,200-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 3.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $533.48 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $527.77 per share and a market cap of $52.58Bil. The stock has returned 41.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 155.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 847.96 and a price-sales ratio of 10.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 84,000-share investment in NAS:WFRD. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.86 during the quarter.

On 08/16/2022, Weatherford International PLC traded for a price of $23.07 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 53.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Weatherford International PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

